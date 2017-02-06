Only a couple of weeks after announcing she wanted to stage A Walk to Remember reunion, Mandy Moore made it happen.
While participating in a Twitter "Ask Me Anything" session in January, Mandy answered, "We're working on it!" when asked about a potential reunion with Shane West. She noted how "awesome" it would be, so naturally fans freaked out at the nostalgia. And come Sunday night, the This Is Us star gave fans what they wanted: a reunion.
Mandy posted a photo of her, Shane and A Walk to Remember director Adam Shankman on Instagram and wrote, "Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion."
Fans couldn't contain their excitement.
"Heart! Exploding! Yassssss!!!" one fan wrote in the comments.
"Stop it I'm DYINGGGGG," commented another.
"My whole life is made," penned another.
Even though Mandy and Shane both have gone on to have successful careers in TV, they look back on their romantic film with fondness. "I think that it was such an overwhelmingly positive, memorable experience for me because it was my first leading role, and it was the first film I worked on away from home," she explained to Entertainment Weekly.
"We shot it in Wilmington, North Carolina, and it was the first time I'd ever had that kind of camp-like experience where you come home and cry when it's over and you're determined to keep in touch with everyone. It just gives me an all-encompassing warm feeling inside."
She also said working with Shane made the experience even better. "He had a lot of respect as an actor and I was just the total newbie," she shared. "I felt incredibly lucky right off the bat that I had someone who was as willing to work with me and who was patient and understanding. He was just the perfect partner for that."