Kate Middleton Promotes Honesty, Kindness and Respect in Schools

"For some children—maybe there are some here today—I know that life can sometimes feel difficult and full of challenges. I think every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow," she told the students. "This is what Place2Be is doing so amazingly here in your school."

"Recently I met an 11 year-old girl who was helped by Place2Be. She told me that if you keep your feelings inside, you can feel as though you will blow up like a balloon. But, by talking to someone about them, it can make you feel so much better. I thought that was such a clever way of looking at it," she continued. "If we are worried, upset, lonely or angry, the best thing to do is to talk to someone about it—whether that is your mother or father, a teacher or a friend."