What. A. Game.

The New England Patriots made what people are calling the "greatest comeback in Super Bowl History," taking another win at the 2017 Super Bowl after going into overtime. While many people are giving most of the credit to quarterback Tom Brady—who just broke the record for winning the most Super Bowls in the history of the game—we believe his wife, Gisele Bündchen, needs to be given at least a little bit of an applause.

Despite the Patriots being down quite a bit going into the second half, the super model never gave up on her man and his team, rooting them on in the press box throughout the entire game.