Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-Year-Old Daughter Hospitalized After ATV Accident: Report

Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Briann Aldridge, Lynne Spears

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

An off-roading accident left Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge seriously injured on Sunday night, according to a report.

The 8-year-old was riding in a Polaris off road vehicle, more commonly called an ATV, in Kentwood, La., when it flipped over into a pond. TMZ reported Aldrige was submerged under water for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to a nearby hospital. 

According to the website, Jamie Lynn was not with her daughter at the time of the accident, which reportedly occurred amidst a hunting expedition. Spears co-parents Maddie with her ex-fiancé, Casey Aldrige.

Late Sunday night, Spears' rep told E! News, ​"The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family."

Spears has not issued further comment via her social media accounts.

