And just when the 2017 Super Bowl was going off without a hitch...
Live television caught Chrissy Teigen's wardrobe malfunction while she was watching the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons with hubby John Legend. In between shots of various celebs like Mark Wahlberg and Elton John enjoying the game, the cameras panned (and subsequently didn't pan away from) the model as her nipple became briefly exposed.
Teigen went braless under a fishnet keyhole top and brown duster jacket for Super Bowl LI, and in true Chrissy form, she couldn't have cared less about the nip slip.
When a Twitter user zoomed in on a video of the celeb and tweeted it to her, she matter of factly responded, "boom goes the dynamite."
boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
Imagine if Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake shut down their Nipplegate scandal from the 2004 Super Bowl with such humor? Nonetheless, Chrissy can do no wrong in our eyes.
Teigen and her main man enjoyed the Super Bowl to the absolute fullest, indulging in nachos and hot dogs and live-tweeting their whole experience. When Chrissy was caught on the big screen enjoying her Super Bowl feast, she responded to one fellow game attendee, "I had such big jumbo plans but god dammit I love nachos."
As for Lady Gaga's epic halftime show, she didn't mince words when it came to responding to a Twitter troll who disagreed with Chrissy praising the performance. "You said from your crusty la-z-boy," she added. LOL.
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Never change, girl. Never change.