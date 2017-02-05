Trying to do anything on @Sprint may push you over the edge. #SprintFails #SB51 pic.twitter.com/tFxiLeLj08

Woah, Verizon. Tell us how you really fell about your competitors.

The cellphone company didn't hold back when T-Mobile and Sprint's commercials aired during the 2017 Super Bowl, taking to Twitter with some pretty harsh words for their commercials. It all started when the actor in Sprint's commercial faked his own death (by pushing his car over a cliff, no less) to get out a Verizon contract.

Consider shots absolutely fired, because Verizon followed up with its own video of a flaming care catapulting over a cliff with the caption, "Trying to do anything on @Sprint may push you over the edge. #SprintFails #SB51" Ouch.

Don't think Sprint was going to go down without a fight, because they responded, this time pointing out an error in Verizon's video upload skills.