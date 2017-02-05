The Super Bowl isn't only about football.

In between passes, tackles and second helpings of hot dogs, this year's gridiron battle also gave fans a look at a handful of newly minted trailers for some of the most anticipated films of the season, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Logan and Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Life.

While award season is already in full swing, it seems the months ahead hold more than enough must-see movies to keep us all entertained.