The Super Bowl isn't only about football.
In between passes, tackles and second helpings of hot dogs, this year's gridiron battle also gave fans a look at a handful of newly minted trailers for some of the most anticipated films of the season, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Logan and Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Life.
While award season is already in full swing, it seems the months ahead hold more than enough must-see movies to keep us all entertained.
Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in the latest installment of character, Logan, coming to theaters on March 3. In this new preview, fans get another look at Logan's young sidekick in action.
The pirates are back in this new teaser for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with visits from Javier Bardem's Captain Salazar and Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow.
Gyllenhaal and Reynolds take on outer space in this teaser for Life, about an international space crew searching for life on Mars.
In this big game spot for Transformers: The Last Knight, it's a battle between humans and transformers with Mark Wahlberg's Cade Yeager along for the showdown.
Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Baby Groot and more return to the silver screen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just in time to introduce themselves to the golden villain, Ayesha.
So much to see, so little time!