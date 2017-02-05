Lady Gaga Takes Her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show to New Heights

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show was no perfect illusion—it was the real deal.

The 30-year-old songstress wasted no time taking this year's performance to new heights when she kicked off her show from the top of Houston's NRG Stadium with pitch-perfect renditions of "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land." Above her head, drones painted the sky in the shape and colors of the American flag.

However, it was one of the few mellow portions of the performance as Mother Monster quickly jumped from the edge of the stadium into the air and descended upon the Super Bowl crowd. Landing on a platform above the Texas audience, she launched into a mix of "Just Dance," "The Edge of Glory" and "Poker Face."

As fireworks exploded around her, the songstress continued into her career hit, "Poker Face," as she flipped through the air on strings and landed just in time to transition into "Born This Way" surrounded by backup dancers dressed in futuristic garb with the star in a coordinating metallic bodysuit and boots. Judging from the routine thus far, Gaga was certainly born to do this.