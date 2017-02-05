Erin Andrews and fiancé Jarret Stoll are busy preparing for their wedding but they also have another important task to accomplish this year: Adding a family member.
"We want to get our Golden Retriever!" the Dancing With the Stars co-host and Fox Sports commentator told E! News' Miriam Isa exclusively at the LIFEWTR: Art After Dark pre-Super Bowl LI party at Club Nomadic in Houston Friday, two days before she'll take the sidelines to report on the 2017 Super Bowl.
"We're supposed to get him in May," Andrews continued. "We'll get our dog before the wedding."
Andrews confirmed in December she and the NHL player got engaged after he proposed at the members-only Club 33 in Disneyland. She also flashed a sparkling engagement ring.
"We knocked out two things today," Andrews said, talking about wedding planning.
"We got the DJ, the photographer," Stoll said.
"Well, the DJ doesn't know," Andrews explained. "I'm sure he'll say yes."
This marked Andrews' first celebrity event since she revealed last month she had battled cervical cancer.
She talked about how her loved ones have helped her through the experience, saying, "by just being there, just helping me through it, righting with me, telling me I shouldn't be doing football and [instead] taking care of myself and supporting me and coming to the games."
"I've never gotten to bring him to a Super Bowl before so this is his first time," Andrews said about Stoll, who has been dating the TV personality for more than four years.
He revealed his rooting for the New England Patriots to beat the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday's big game.