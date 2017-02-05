Instagram
Cuteness alert! Blac Chyna can't get enough of her little ones.
The E! reality star shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from her Saturday night sleepover with her baby girl Dream Kardashian and 4-year-old son, King Cairo.
Dressed in matching red and white striped pajama onesies, the trio cozied up on the couch, each flashing silly faces and bright smiles for the camera.
"My fabulous life," Chyna captioned one snapshot, followed by calling King and Dream by their nicknames, "My chicken nugget" and "Dreamy Dream."
In multiple videos also shared to Instagram and Snapchat, the proud mama also plays music for her nearly three-month-old daughter with fiancé Rob Kardashian.
And since becoming new parents back in November, it's been nothing but quality time spent with their growing family. From posing for Snapchat filters to visits with their mommy's famous friends, the newest member of the Kardashian fam has been showered with nothing but love and attention.
Lucky for fans of the couple, Rob and Chyna have treated their millions of social media followers to a few glimpses of their lives at home with baby Dream. Just last week, Chyna expressed her "unconditional love" for King (who she co-parents with ex Tyga) and Dream in a never-before-seen family portrait.
Rob is also fitting right into fatherhood, and during Dream's 2-month checkup, he expressed gratitude for their bundle of joy. "I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl, I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way!" he shared on Instagram.
As for Rob and Chyna's relationship, a source told E! News at the time of their one-year anniversary that the lovebirds are focused on what's important to them both.
"[Rob] is starting to get active again with the help of Chyna," our insider shared. "Rob and Chyna have been taking more hikes together lately so that's been a positive step forward."
Our source also disclosed that Chyna and Kris Jenner are working together to get Rob back on his feet. "Chy and Kris have a good relationship. If she needs to vent or get advice she will call Kris and they talk it out," the source shared, adding, "Both just want Rob to be healthy and happy."