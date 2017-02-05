Kim Kardashian revealed last week that she and pals Chrissy Teigen and hairstylist Jen Atkin were starting a book club and Teigen's husband, John Legend, may be feeling a little left out.
"I don't know if I was invited!" he told E! News' Miriam Isa, laughing. "I didn't see my name on the tweet. I think it might be just the ladies."
Legend made his comments Friday at the LIFEWTR: Art After Dark pre-Super Bowl LI party at Club Nomadic in Houston. He and Teigen attended the bash together. On Saturday, the two returned to the club for the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert, which featured a massive performance from Taylor Swift .
Legend also talked to Isa about his wife, who is known for being outspoken on social media, where often responds to online trolls who harass her.
"Oh, she knows what she's doing," he said. "She knows what she's saying and she knows when it'll get a little bit of feedback, positive or negative, and she's strong enough and smart enough to handle it."
He also praised Teigen over her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photo shoot, which shows her modeling several skimpy swimsuits. The annual edition has featured her every year since 2010. This marks her first appearance there as a mom. The two welcomed daughter Luna last April.
"She looks great.I'm excited for her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot," Legend said about his wife. "I've very proud of her. She's an awesome woman."