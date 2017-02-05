On your marks...get set...and the Royals are off!
Kate Middleton, husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry competed against each other in a 50-meter (164-foot) race at a charity event Sunday.
The trio headed to the London Marathon Community Track at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London to join 150 volunteers of the Heads Together umbrella charity who are training for the 2017 London Marathon. The three Royals have long supported the group, which aims to end stigmas about mental health.
Harry came in first place, while William placed second and Kate came in last. The Royal couple exchanged a sweet embrace after the race.
Kate sported a red puffer jacket, black pants and black sneakers and tied her hair in a ponytail. William wore a navy sweater over a white collared shirt, navy and white sneakers and olive chinos while his brother sported a navy puffer jacket, dark blue chinos and olive sneakers.
Heads Together is the Charity of the Year for the London Marathon.
"Their Royal Highnesses are championing the #HeadsTogether campaign to urge people to talk about mental health," Kensington Palace tweeted Sunday.
The Royals have advocated for mental health awareness for years and had helped promote a Heads Together campaign last year as well, in partnership with several charities.
"They are passionate about tackling the stigma surrounding the issue," Kensington Palace said in a statement in 2016. "Too often, they have seen that people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. They want to help change the national conversation."