Kristen Stewart got super candid and turned up the heat on NBC's SNL.

The actress, who is promoting her new movie Personal Shopper, made her hosting debut on the show Saturday. Stewart, known for her candor, accidentally dropped an F-bomb, shocking cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, and also referred to herself as "so gay, dude" in her political monologue.

She then appeared in a steamy video with Vanessa Bayer. In a prerecorded mock ad for Totino's pizza rolls, the two get wet, strip down and make out instead of getting snacks for Bayer's character's husband and his friends, who are watching the Super Bowl.