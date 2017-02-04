DGA Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Dale Robinette

Award season continues with the 69th Annual DGA Awards!

The 2017 Directors Guild of America Awards celebrates the best of the best in movie making, honoring the directors behind box office hits such as La La LandDeadpoolMoonlight and more. Television also shares the spotlight at the DGAs, with the directors of shows like Stranger ThingsWestworld and The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story all receiving nominations

Celeb sightings were aplenty throughout this year's celebration, which was held on Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Amy Adams, Casey Affleck, Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone are all slated to present awards. Other stars expected to take the stage include Laverne CoxCuba Gooding Jr.., America FerreraMilo VentimigliaSarah Paulsonand Kerry Washington

Check out the full winners list below: 

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film: Garth Davis, Lion

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series: Becky Martin, Veep, "Inauguration"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials: Derek Cianfrance

Frank Capra Award: Marie Cantin

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports: Glenn Weiss, The 70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs: Tina Mabry, An American Girl Story: Melody 1963: Love Has to Win

