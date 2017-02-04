All Kanye West had to do to win Kim Kardashian's heart was to turn up the heat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her website Friday evening a list of 20 "weird facts" about herself, including one about her destiny with the man who became her husband.

"I love only hot rooms and hate when air conditioning is on," she said. "I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on."