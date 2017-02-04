Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
He may have missed out on top movie awards, but Ryan Reynolds received a big honor from some of his biggest fans and is maintaining his trademark sense of humor.
The actor received the Man of the Year award from Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, and was the guest of honor at a celebratory roast Friday. During the festivities, he gave one of the performers a lap dance and also donned a Deadpool-themed bra. Because...why not?
Previous recipients of the group's Man and Woman of the Year awards include Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr.., Chris Pratt, Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who took home his pudding pot last year.
Reynolds had promoted a humorous and spirited "For Your Consideration" campaign for his action-comedy film, Deadpool, during this recent award season. He was snubbed from the Oscars, which take place later this month, and was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role.
After Ryan Gosling beat him to win the award, he locked lips with fellow losing nominee Andrew Garfield.
At a Q&A event at Harvard Friday, Reynolds was asked who is the better kisser—his wife and actress Blake Lively or Garfield.
"I'm going to go with my wife on that one, for a number of reasons," he said, adding, "Make no mistake, Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser. Very generous. A real darting tongue."