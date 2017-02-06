Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for the end of Santa Clarita Diet, so proceed at your own risk!

Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet is probably not at all what you thought it was when you first heard about it.

The suburban Santa Clarita setting isn't a surprise, and neither is Drew Barrymore's presence as a suburban mom and realtor who finds a new lease on life thanks to her new diet, it's the diet itself that becomes the surprise, since, you know, Barrymore's character is now eating people.