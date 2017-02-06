TV's Top Couple 2017: Nominate Your Favorite Couples Now

This Is Us, The Flash, The 100, Shadowhunters, Top Couples

NBC Universal/Freeform/Warner Bros.

Valentine's Day is upon us, and that means it's time for the biggest battle of the year.

Of course, we're talking about our annual tournament to find TV's top couple, and not about any actual warring. It's all peace and love here, with emphasis on the love. Now is your chance to nominate your favorite couple of the current TV landscape to make sure they make it into the list of 64 couples who will fight it out in the first round. 

The round starts on Wednesday, so you only have until tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 7) at 5 p.m. PT to submit your nominations. You can do so by commenting below, or tweeting @eonlineTV with the hashtag #TopTVCouple. You know you want to. 

There are just a couple of rules: 

  • Your nomination must be from a show that is currently on the air or wrapped in 2016 or 2017.
  • Your couple must have been a couple of some kind at some point on the air in 2016 or 2017. A kiss, a date, an admission of love (or even like)—all of that counts. (If we could count your hopes and dreams, we would, but we gotta stay realistic here.) 

Otherwise, go nuts! (But please, be nice!)

Check back here at noon PT on Wednesday to vote in the first round! 

