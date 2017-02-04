Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Reveal Their Oscar Nominations Celebration

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling may have been thousands of miles away from each other when the Oscar nominations were announced, but that doesn't mean they couldn't celebrate together.

Stone was in Los Angeles while Gosling was in China promoting La La Land with their director Damien Chazelle.

"It was very late and I got a loud knock on my door from Damien," Gosling told me last night at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he and Stone were honored as this year's Performers of the Year. "He was already half way into a bottle of champagne and somehow suddenly, he had 10 cellphones and he was FaceTiming with people."