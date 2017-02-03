Justin Bieber Busts Unlimited Moves in His New Super Bowl Commercial

There's a lot of shirtless action in Justin Biebers Super Bowl commercial and, even though it's not from him, you still won't want to miss this one.

After making a splash with Kim Kardashian a couple years ago, T-Mobile has enlisted the Biebs, Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens to guide us through the illustrious history of celebration dancing. No Sharpies required.

The ad introduces a tuxedo-clad Bieber as a "celebration expert," who walks us through the history of the endzone dance, culminating with the Biebs showing off his own goofy moves, which include the classic "Running Man" as well as something he describes as the "Shimmiddy-Sham-Sham-Shimmidy-Shake" (which, once you've watched, will seem like an appropriate name).

The video ends with the "Purpose" singer asking viewers to submit their own dance steps via social media with the hashtag #UnlimitedMoves, and on Monday Bieber will retweet his favorites.

If that's not enough to get you moving...

Bieber's T-Mobile spot joins a star-studded line-up of Super Bowl LI commercials, including ads featuring Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and Adam Driver, to name a few. 

