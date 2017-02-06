First it was laundry, now chess is making us cry on This Is Us.

To be fair, everything on This Is Us brings the tears, but in this exclusive clip, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finds his daughter bonding with his biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), over a late night game of chess, and things get unexpectedly emotional.

"You said he's not gonna be around forever, so I have to play with him as much as I can now," Tess (Eris Baker) whines when her dad scolds her for being up so late, but Randall's not ready to face the death of another father.

"You'll have plenty of time to play chess with William," he says, a little too quickly.