First it was laundry, now chess is making us cry on This Is Us.
To be fair, everything on This Is Us brings the tears, but in this exclusive clip, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finds his daughter bonding with his biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), over a late night game of chess, and things get unexpectedly emotional.
"You said he's not gonna be around forever, so I have to play with him as much as I can now," Tess (Eris Baker) whines when her dad scolds her for being up so late, but Randall's not ready to face the death of another father.
"You'll have plenty of time to play chess with William," he says, a little too quickly.
But of course, she's probably right, and even William knows it.
"She's right, you know. We're running out of time," he says in the clip above.
Eventually, Randall's going to have to accept that there's nothing that can be done to fix William's late-stage stomach cancer, and we're all probably going to have to accept that this show will never stop emotionally torturing us, in a good way.
Tomorrow night's episode will focus on Randall struggling to accept his William's deteriorating health while Toby (Chris Sullivan) throws a wrench into Kate's (Chrissy Metz) weight loss plans. And back in the '70s, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) deal with some unexpected news from Miguel (Jon Huertas) that makes them examine their relationship.
We'll also get to see their wedding, which, you know, will probably not make us emotional at all.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
