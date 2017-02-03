Raise your hands if you saw that season finale twist coming, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans. Because we sure didn't.

Now, don't get us wrong. We always knew that Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Josh's (Vincent Rodriguez III) wedding was doomed from the start because, hello, we're not new. But we never could've guessed—never would've guessed—that it would all come crashing down thanks to a few dissociative episodes ("Robert!") and one very hastily made decision to join the priesthood.

Now that Josh has abandoned her, continuing a pattern of behavior from all men in her life that began with her real turd of a dad, and Rebecca's finally embraced the "crazy" label she's had thrust on her her entire life—no utterance of the phrase "A little bit" has been more triumphant and badass—as she readies her girl gang on a quest for revenge, season three of the CW series is going to look mighty different.