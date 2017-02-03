Nicky Jamis officially off the market!
Source confirms to E! News that the 35-year-old star married Angélica Cruz today in Medellín, Colombia.
The star-studded private ceremony included celebrity guests like Vin Diesel and Gente de Zona. Local outlets reported that Enrique Iglesias and J Balvin were also in attendance.
In March 2016, Telemundo's Suelta la Sopa caught Nicky arriving at Miami International Airport with Cruz.
"Yes, she's my lady," he replied. "We've been together for a little over a year."
Once the host asked him if he had any plans for formalizing the relationship with a wedding, the rapper quickly said not to pressure him and that it should be "whatever God wants."
Hours before the ceremony, the singer shared videos of himself while getting ready with family and friends.
Diesel went live on Facebook with Nicky and spoke about the wedding.
"This is a very, very special day. I'm so blessed to be here with my brother," he said. The actor went on about his friendship with the singer. Nicky interjected and said
Nicky interjected, "Someone's getting married today! Is it me? It's me! Oh, my God, I'm getting married."
We think that it's adorable how the actor seemed even more nervous than the groom. One thing's for sure, Diesel thinks that this is the most beautiful wedding, ever!
"This is the best wedding I've ever been to," the actor said. "I mean that in my heart, Nicky. It's the best wedding, and I've been to weddings all over the world by all kinds of people, and I've never seen a wedding like this."
Don't expect to see many photos or videos of this wedding, because just like many other celebs, they opted for a no-cell-phone policy.
Nicky recently told E! News, "I share everything on social media." Well, there is an exception: his love life.
Although he posted a photo of himself with Cruz on their way to the Latin AMAs, he's kept the details of their relationship private.
The wedding which reportedly included a Catholic mass also had Gente de Zona and Jerry Rivera as performers. But with such a celebrity-filled guest list, we wouldn't be surprised if Balvin or Iglesias were to sing a song or two.
Congrats to the newlyweds!