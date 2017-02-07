E! Illustration
E! Illustration
World, meet Beyoncé. Beyoncé, meet...well, you've already met most of the world.
Queen Bey personifies the idea of living large more than perhaps any other celebrity in Hollywood. Everything she does is the utmost luxury, whether she's embarking on a five-star vacation or simply running down the street to CVS. Actually, who are we kidding—Beyoncé doesn't go to CVS.
But she does go to Europe. And Southeast Asia. And Cuba. And anywhere that there's a four-poster bed and a gorgeous backdrop for a family photo shoot. Even if the star is hanging in her adopted hometowns of New York and Los Angeles, she frequents glitzy establishments and glitzy establishments only. There's a reason that restaurants and hotels become famous solely for their association with B; because the Beyoncé seal of approval means that you're not going to find anything better, anywhere.
For those regular folk just itching to get a teeny, tiny taste of the Queen's good life: It's not completely out of reach. A suite at one of her favorite hotels may be more than a month's salary, but that doesn't mean one can't simply stand in front of the building's facade, humbled at the knowledge that Bey herself had been whisked over that same hallowed ground.
Gather up your altar candles and framed portraits, because it's time to take this Bey shrine global.
The Beverly Wilshire
Beyonce.com; E! Illustration
To commoners, the Beverly Wilshire is a very fancy and expensive hotel that overlooks a very chic block of Beverly Hills—home to the west coast Barneys flagship, among other things. But to Beyoncé, it is a place that you can take over for your "7/11" music video. You can dance with your girl crew on a balcony, in the bathroom, and pretty much everywhere you please. The good news is you can totally see this balcony from the (free) street.
Courtside at The Staples Center
Noel Vasquez/GC Images; E! Illustration
The Staples Center is a very special place for Bey (and Jay, too). But not just anywhere at Staples: The front row, specifically. If you're at a Clippers game, and you have a good set of binoculars with which to peer allll the way down to the folded seats right on the paint, you just might catch a glimpse of the royal couple enjoying the game in between bites of sushi or whatever it is they serve down in that magical land.
Gjelina
Pixon Press/INFphoto.com; E! Illustration
Welcome to Bey's favorite brunch spot. A girl's gotta have her upscale California cuisine, ya know? What would life be without some blueberry ricotta pancakes and avocado toast? She's such an esteemed regular here that the staff has the routine down pat: A guarded pathway straight from the black car to the service entrance, and then it's straight to her regular table on the highly sought-after patio.
PALM SPRINGS
The VIP Garden at Coachella
Beyonce.com; E! Illustration
B loves Palm Springs, but she really loves the VIP section at Coachella. Whether she's backstage by all the equipment, lounging in the rose garden or jamming out in the pit. As long as it's far removed from anyone non-famous, or God forbid, General Admission, she's there. Bey even survived the Great Coachella Dust Storm of 2016.
Bar Pitti
Getty Images; E! Illustration
Lots of celebrities love Bar Pitti (Rihanna, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lindsay Lohan) but Bar Pitti loves no one more than they love Beyoncé. It probably has something to do with the fact that whenever she's there, it's widely photographed and reported on. This restaurant really isn't that exclusive, so anyone can get a taste of what she eats (we recommend going at lunch, just to be safe). Just remember to say a dedication to B before you dig in to your Penne Arrabbiata.
Courtside at the Barclays Center
Beyonce.com; E! Illustration
This is just like sitting courtside at a Clippers game, only instead, you're in New York City, and it's a Nets game. Oh, and your husband is a partial owner of the team and is also kind of the person responsible for bringing this stadium to Brooklyn in the first place. To say that she doesn't have to lift a finger to get an appetizer from the stadium's outpost of the 40/40 Club delivered directly to her seat is an understatement.
Lucali
Getty Images; E! Illustration
If you're a local of Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, you come to Lucali for date night, after you've just finished up a PTA meeting and before you have to get home to catch the latest episode of Silicon Valley. If you're Beyoncé, you come to Lucali because you're skipping the Grammy's. Your lives before and after dinner might be wildly different, but for those brief 45 minutes you're both just people who really love Neapolitan pizza.
HAVANA, CUBA
Hotel Saratoga
Beyonce.com; E! Illustration
For anyone wondering what the most luxurious things to do in Havana are, the answer is, "Whatever Beyoncé and Jay Z did on their vacation." That would include the restaurant La Guarida, the backseat of old timey convertible, and the Hotel Saratoga. It's the most five-star place one could stay, with pristine views of the capitol building and a fabulous rooftop pool. There are also gorgeously ornate balconies, from which celebrities can wave to all of their adoring fans.
THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA
A Yacht
Beyonce.com; E! Illustration
What's the best way to explore southern Europe? On board your luxury yacht, of course. Bey and Jay have been to Croatia, Sardinia and St. Tropez, among other exotic and obscenely overpriced locales, always arriving in style, with the most perfect seafaring outfits. This is the perfect vessel by which to explore the Mediterranean: You can sun yourself on the deck, you can hang out at bars on several different levels, and you can direct your husband to hover in a smaller boat just below you, in order to capture the perfect Instagram shot of you jumping off the top.
PARIS
Colette
RAMEY PHOTO/AKM-GSI; E! Illustration
Queen B heads to this quirky, yet very expensive, boutique-slash-department-store to take care of all her shopping needs whenever she finds herself in the City of Lights. It boasts an exhibition space, a bookstore, and more than 100 brands of bottled water, in addition to all the designer duds.
L'Avenue
Getty Images; E! Illustration
When a Queen works up an appetite while shopping, she jets over to L'Avenue, the A-list's Parisian restaurant of choice, to munch on steak frites, sip chardonnay and run into a member of the Kardashian family.
An Eiffel Tower-Adjacent Apartment
Beyonce.com; E! Illustration
When a Queen tires from her long day of shopping and pretending to be really engrossed in something on her phone while Kris Jenner walks by her table at dinner, she needs to retire to someplace respectable. And what's more respectable than a beautiful and glamorous apartment that happens to have the most perfect view of the Eiffel Tower in all of Par-ee?
Nothing. The answer is nothing.