World, meet Beyoncé. Beyoncé, meet...well, you've already met most of the world.

Queen Bey personifies the idea of living large more than perhaps any other celebrity in Hollywood. Everything she does is the utmost luxury, whether she's embarking on a five-star vacation or simply running down the street to CVS. Actually, who are we kidding—Beyoncé doesn't go to CVS.

But she does go to Europe. And Southeast Asia. And Cuba. And anywhere that there's a four-poster bed and a gorgeous backdrop for a family photo shoot. Even if the star is hanging in her adopted hometowns of New York and Los Angeles, she frequents glitzy establishments and glitzy establishments only. There's a reason that restaurants and hotels become famous solely for their association with B; because the Beyoncé seal of approval means that you're not going to find anything better, anywhere.