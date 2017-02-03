Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com
Congrats to the Spelling-McDermott family on the arrival of their adorable baby...pig.
Tori Spelling announced Friday she and her family had acquired a 2-year-old, 4-pound mini pig named Nutmeg from a breeder in Florida.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and reality star is currently pregnant with her and husband Dean McDermott's fifth child, a boy. She posted on her Instagram page and blog a photo of the two sitting with their new pet and four children—Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
"When I got the email in October that Nutmeg had been born and would join our family in a couple months I literally squealed with excitement," Spelling wrote. "Maybe not the ideal timing with my baby due so soon but all babies are blessings whenever they come into your life!"
"Nutmeg is so sweet and such a great addition to our family!" she said. "My babies absolutely love her! Welcome to the family Nutmeg!"
According to the American Mini Pig Association, mini pigs should be bred to grow to be an average of 20 inches tall—the size of a Siberian Husky—and weigh between 50 and 150 pounds.
The Spelling-McDermott family has acquired several pets over the years, including dogs, a goat, bearded dragons, a hairless guinea pig and chickens.
Spelling is due to give birth to her son in about a month. She announced last October she is pregnant.
"I feel great. I'm enjoying pregnancy again," she told E! News weeks later. "It's really nice to be going through this pregnancy with my kids this age."