Must-Do Mondays: Nina Dobrev's 1-Step Trick to Voluminous Hair

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev just made a major change.
Now that Vampire Diaries is coming to a close, the actress is taking on her new chapter with a short haircut, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri. Referred to as the "makeover queen," Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough are just a few of Hollywood's elite that have trusted their tresses with her. In a recent interview, Nina told The Coveteur: "[Cutting my hair] was a big deal for me—it's been 15 years since I had a major change. I wanted my best friend to do it...I told her I wanted it to be short, above the shoulders, and then I said, ‘Do whatever you think would be great.' I trust her implicitly."
??This is for all you hairstylist out there! ?? #NinaDobrev's New Do, #TheDObrev, (get it!???) consists of zero layers, just choppy blunt 'pieces' in order to maintain a full dense weight line (verses a shattered, wispy, airy line. Make sense?). It's purposely a bit asymmetrical; and each 'piece' is slightly disconnected to create that effortless texture. ?????? Hopefully that helps! ????????????????????? (And if not, maybe I'll have to go back on the #BeautyCoachTour & teach ya ??) I want to see your work! Tag me and hashtag #TheDObrev so Nins and I can check it out! xoxo ??
Although we love Nina's new cut, it's the volume in her short hair that makes her new look fabulous. Suffering from lackluster hair? The makeover guru offered a one-step tip for more voluminous locks, whether they're long or short: Change your part.
"Constantly changing our parts is a very healthy habit. Not only do you get a variation of styles, you are also not wearing the hair down in the same place and causing breakage," Riawna told us. "Consistent heat styling the same strands can cause those unwanted flyaways, so changing your part is a great way to give them a break and disguise them."
For Nina's style, the expert told the actress to flip her hair from side to side, so it will never commit to a part, and keep its volume. You can take it one step further by using root lifting or texturizing products (check out this brush for blow drying your roots!).
It's a game changer.