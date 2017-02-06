Must-Do Mondays: Nina Dobrev's 1-Step Trick to Voluminous Hair

Although we love Nina's new cut, it's the volume in her short hair that makes her new look fabulous. Suffering from lackluster hair? The makeover guru offered a one-step tip for more voluminous locks, whether they're long or short: Change your part.

"Constantly changing our parts is a very healthy habit. Not only do you get a variation of styles, you are also not wearing the hair down in the same place and causing breakage," Riawna told us. "Consistent heat styling the same strands can cause those unwanted flyaways, so changing your part is a great way to give them a break and disguise them."