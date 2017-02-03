Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Meghan Markle's been giving us major closet envy lately.
The Suits star's budding romance with actual royalty (we're looking at you, Prince Harry) has everyone talking about her, but can we take a minute to recognize the real romance we're experiencing? You know, with her clothes?
Though we haven't seen her on many awards show red carpets, Meghan's consistently landing on our figurative best dressed list. So naturally, it's time you started copping her style.
The actress' effortlessly-classic, business-ready Veronica Beard suit is actually just a one-piece and a blazer. (Mind. Blown.) How badly does this make you want to step up your romper game?
Marc Jacobs Gotham Bauletto Tote, $550; Veronica Beard Boca Combo Romper, $180; Mykita Priscilla Sunglasses, $519; Veronica Beard Orchid Upcollar Jacket, $795; Giuseppe Zanotti Design Hester Pumps, $498
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
This mini red Dolce & Gabbana number proves the woman knows exactly what to do (in the wardrobe department) when called to attend fashion-forward soireés.
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Jacquard Mini Dress, $1,500; Dannijo Belinda II, $148; Vince Camuto Aleni-Metallic Triangles Minaudiere, $178; Aquazzura Matilde Lace-Up Suede Pumps, $695
TheImageDirect.com
Airport outfits are hard to navigate, especially when paparazzi are waiting to take your picture the minute you land. We love the way Meghan's stayed comfortable (just look at that cashmere sweater) while still looking as polished as ever carrying that Mulberry bag.
360 Cashmere Stella Sweater, $380; Joe's Jeans The Icon Mid Rise Skinny Ankle, $189; Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $75; Hat Attack Cashmere Slouchy Beanie, $74; Mulberry Small Zipped Bayswater, $1,234; Sandro Mathea Wool-Blend Coat, $327
