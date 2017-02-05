Netflix
Things are about to get even Stranger for Joyce, Hopper, Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas with the second season of the fan-favorite Netflix series. The first teaser for Stranger Things season two premiered during the 2017 Super Bowl, announcing season two will debut on October 31. Yep, Halloween.
In the trailer, fans got a glimpse at what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana one year after the events of Stranger Things season one. It's now 1984, Ghostbusters (original flavor, the first movie came out the summer of 1984) mania has hit and things are…normal? Yeah, right. Glimpses of new footage were introduced by an old Eggo commercial. You know why.
Did you spot Eleven out of the Upside Down? And what the heck is that monster?
Season two will feature some new, yet familiar faces. Sean Astin of Lord of the Rings and Goonies fame will play Bob Newby, a former classmate of Joyce and Hopper. Mad About You's Paul Reiser is Owns, a Department of Energy executive who is in charge of keeping the events of season one contained, Linnea Berthelsen will play Roman, a mysterious woman who comes to Hawkins thanks to the strange things of season one. In the younger set, Sadie Sink will play Max, a tomboy with a complicated past and Power Rangers' Dacre Montgomery will play Billy, Max's older stepbrother who has a violent temper hiding underneath.
The episode titles for season two were revealed when Netflix announced a second season was in the works. They are: "Madmax," "The Boy Who Came Back to Life," "The Pumpkin Patch," "The Palace," "The Storm," "The Pollywog," "The Secret Cabin," "The Brain" and "The Lost Brother." Read into them what you will.
