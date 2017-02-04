So, last year, she started steadily topping herself. First, there was her "Formation" video, Beyoncé's first explicitly topical and politically charged video with its provocative image of her sinking into the water atop a police car. And the very next day came her electrically charged performance of "Formation" at the Super Bowl, which was irresponsibly deemed by the usual suspicious subjects to be an attack on police.

And then in April came Lemonade, a sonic and visual album that debuted on HBO and gave fans—and a sizable chunk of society—goosebumps with her talk of "Becky with the good hair," regretting "the night I put that ring on" and calling out the "wicked way to treat the girl that loves you." Immediately it all came rushing back, that tense time after Solange fought with Jay Z in the elevator after the 2014 Met Gala, seemingly in defense of her sister, and the questions that uncharacteristically messy public episode prompted.

But for all the concern prompted by what appeared to be the calling out of Jay Z on Lemonade (not to mention all the rumors of an impending rebuttal album from the "99 Problems" rapper), even though the album concludes on a hopeful, beneficent yet still empowering note of forgiveness...nothing ever came of it.

Bey headed out on her wildly successful Formation World Tour, she was nominated for nine Grammys and now she and Jay are having twins.