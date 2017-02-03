It may be cold outside now, but things are heating up in Hollywood!
We caught up with Fifty Shades Darker stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson at the film's premiere last night at The Theater at Ace Hotel, and they opened up to E! News about the new movie, safe words, and of course, what they've got planned for Valentine's Day.
Both actors made it clear that this film would be different from Fifty Shades of Grey, which also opened just in time for V-Day when it came out two years ago. Johnson, who plays Anastasia "Ana" Steele, said Fifty Shades Darker feels more "special."
Having done all this once before (and done some pretty extensive research), she and Dornan were able to "play with characters a bit more, really get into their psyche."
Universal Studios
Dornan, who plays the Christian Grey, said his character has evolved a lot too. Audiences can expect a new, romantic Christian—one who's a little "more human," he said.
Suffice it to say, we can't wait to see how their relationship comes together onscreen.
But don't worry, all of the stuff that turned you on the first time is still there.
Universal Studios
In addition to the once-again developing romance between Christian and Ana, the couple will continue to make us blush with even naughtier sex scenes. As Dakota told us, she and Jamie are more comfortable around each other now, which makes the shooting easier—but a whiskey shot before filming the steamier scenes didn't hurt, either!
Of course, as any Fifty Shades fan will tell you, no matter what your kink is, safety comes first. We also asked the cast of Fifty Shades Darker what their safe words are and got some predictably hilarious responses.
Dakota Johnson finally decided on "pickles"; Jamie Dornan gave a flustered answer of "bananas?" Anyone else seeing a pattern here?
Aside from all the sex and crazy drama (Anastasia has a gun held to her head?!?), the Fifty Shades franchise really is a love story, so we talked to the film's leading lovers about their own Valentine's Day plans.
When asked if he would be taking his wife to see Fifty Shades Darker on Valentine's Day, Dornan told us he was opting for something a little more low-key. "I think it's weird we have one day out of the year that you show your loved one you love them," he told E! News." [365], that's what I do."
Ever the romantic, he went on to say proposing to his wife was the sweetest thing he had ever done. "It doesn't get bigger than that!"
No, it does not.
"I'm going to be asleep," Johnson said frankly.
Same here, girl. Same here.
Fifty Shades Darker is in theaters everywhere Friday, Feb. 10. May as well get your Valentine's Day started early!
(E! News and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)