What Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips Should Get Each Other This Valentine's Day

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bethenny Frankel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce

Beyoncé Poses Nude After Announcing She's Pregnant With Twins

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Uses Herself as Motivation to Get Ready for Las Vegas Return

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

They always have your back, and you love them for it.

Nothing is better than good friends. Just ask Oprah Winfrey about Gayle King, Michelle Williams about Busy Phillips or Tina Fey about Amy Poehler. They cheer for you when you win, they hold you up when you're down, they even let you vent for hours at a time. Friends are our first loves. They're the people that know your positive and negative attributes, yet decide to stick by your side through it all.

Photos

Valentine's Day Gifts for The Friends You Love

So this Valentine's Day don't forget about the friends you love. From your yogi sister to your ultra-chic best friend, cherish your friendships with gifts to show you appreciate the personalities that bring you joy.

Need some gift inspiration? We've got you covered! Keep clicking for the best gifts for your best friends.

Have a special guy in your life? Check out this Valentine's Day gift guide for manly suggestions.

Share the love!

TAGS/ Michelle Williams , Busy Philipps , Oprah Winfrey , Gayle King , Tina Fey , Amy Poehler , Top Stories , Valentine's Day , Style Collective