There's a new King in town.

After a dramatic hearing with the entire family in attendance, Robert (Max Brown) was officially in and Cyrus (Jake Maskall) was ousted thanks to the highly anticipated Privy Council vote in tonight's all-new episode of The Royals.

Once the clock struck midnight, the bells of Big Ben chimed loud and clear to signal the transfer of power. Robert was pleased. Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and Eleanor (Alexandra Park) were ecstatic. Cyrus was devastated. And, Liam (William Moseley) still wanted answers.

Soon after the decision was made, he turned to Jasper (Tom Austen), who revealed he had even more top-secret information about Robert's mysterious disappearance.