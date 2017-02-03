NBC
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to witness the adorable union of Jack and Rebecca Pearson.
That's right, folks. When This Is Us returns with an all-new episode on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the breakout hit will be flashing back to the day that our new favorite couple tied the knot and, judging by the preview clip NBC just released, we may not be ready for all the cuteness coming our way.
While the image of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) kissing on the courthouse steps is enough to make our hearts go all a-flutter, it's the surprisingly sentimental speech from best man—and Rebecca's future second husband—Miguel (Jon Huertas) that piqued our interest. Turns out Miguel isn't the absolute worst all the time! Who knew?
To tease the big episode, Moore shared a BTS photo from set on Instagram featuring herself, Ventimiglia, Huertas and Wynn Everett (who plays Miguel's first wife, Shelly) in costume. "Looks like someone's getting," she captioned it, followed by the diamond ring emoji. "We're back on Tuesday with a new episode of #ThisIsUs."
In the episode, Miguel and Shelly will deliver some devastating news to Jack and Rebecca (hopefully not on the same day as their wedding!) that will cause the lovebirds to worry about their own relationship. And in present day, Toby (Chris Sullivan) throws a wrench in Kate's (Chrissy Metz) weight loss journey, while Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles with William's (Ron Cephas Jones) deteriorating health and Kevin (Justin Hartley) examines his romantic past, now that we know he was once married to Kate's childhood friend, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
