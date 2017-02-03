Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to witness the adorable union of Jack and Rebecca Pearson.

That's right, folks. When This Is Us returns with an all-new episode on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the breakout hit will be flashing back to the day that our new favorite couple tied the knot and, judging by the preview clip NBC just released, we may not be ready for all the cuteness coming our way.

While the image of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) kissing on the courthouse steps is enough to make our hearts go all a-flutter, it's the surprisingly sentimental speech from best man—and Rebecca's future second husband—Miguel (Jon Huertas) that piqued our interest. Turns out Miguel isn't the absolute worst all the time! Who knew?