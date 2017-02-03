As Fifty Shades' Ana's confidence in her sexuality grows, so does the danger surrounding her new relationship.

New photos from the upcoming R-rated Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, were recently released and show main star Dakota Johnson posing in a lingerie top as Anastasia "Ana" Steele, showing a hint of black lace underwear while sporting a pale button-down shirt and sharing tender moments with her BDSM-enthusiast lover, Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan.

Anastasia also encounters some shady characters, such as Christian's jilted ex-lover Leila Williams, played by Bella Heathcote, and her creepy boss, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).