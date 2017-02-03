Dakota Johnson needed a little liquid courage on the set of Fifty Shades Darker!

While at the premiere of the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel in Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson opened up to E! News' Zuri Hall about having to film nude scenes with co-star Jamie Dornan.

"With the steamier scenes, the nude scenes, how do you prepare for those?" Hall asked. "Do you take a shot?"

"Yeah, basically," Johnson replied. "Sometimes you gotta take a shot."

So what's Johnson's drink of choice?

Whiskey!