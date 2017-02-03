Allison Williams is just like all of us: she's a fan of The Bachelor. That means she's also a fan of this season's breakout star, Corinne Olympios.

"Oh my god, we don't have enough time to talk about The Bachelor," Williams told E! News at the final season premiere of Girls in New York on Thursday. "Ugh, Corinne! There's just so much to talk about. She was on Ellen. I mean, her nanny, and like, cheese noodles or cheese pasta or whatever..."

While at first Williams seemed a tad overwhelmed by just how many Corinne-related things there are to talk about, she did have a few astute thoughts on how the season is going.