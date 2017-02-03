Allison Williams is just like all of us: she's a fan of The Bachelor. That means she's also a fan of this season's breakout star, Corinne Olympios.
"Oh my god, we don't have enough time to talk about The Bachelor," Williams told E! News at the final season premiere of Girls in New York on Thursday. "Ugh, Corinne! There's just so much to talk about. She was on Ellen. I mean, her nanny, and like, cheese noodles or cheese pasta or whatever..."
While at first Williams seemed a tad overwhelmed by just how many Corinne-related things there are to talk about, she did have a few astute thoughts on how the season is going.
"I have had the distinct pleasure of meeting Nick Viall, and I feel like he's a really intelligent and articulate Bachelor, which is very exciting," Williams says. "I think the women, for the most part, kind of raise the bar in terms of maturity and intellect. There's a lot of degrees in there—not that I'm biased in that way, but it's a more mature group, which I like. But it also means that they had to mine the drama, and there was Corinne."
"Hopefully she'll be a gift that'll keep giving," she says.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
According to Bachelor host Chris Harrison, that gift will keep giving...all the way to Bachelor in Paradise.
"If Corinne is not with Nick at the end of this, I will be packing her bags at the end of this," Harrison tells E! News. "I will pack her bags, I will carry her plus one carryon with me. I will bring her nanny down. If she doesn't come to Paradise I will be heartbroken."
He's also pretty sure that Corinne's status as a "villain" may not last all that much longer.
"I know she rubbed people the wrong way, and she got kind of sexual and used her sexuality in a way that was a bit of a turn off, but she's a smart cookie," he says. "And if you pay attention to what she's doing, she's playing this very well, Nick really likes her, she's a strong independent woman, and I think the tide is starting to turn. People are going to kind of fall in love with Corinne."
We'll take your word for it, Mr. Harrison.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Girls premieres Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.