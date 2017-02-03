25 Unforgettable "Mean Tweets" From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Since 2012, more than 300 "mean tweets" have been read aloud on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Celebrities ranging from Will Ferrell to Julia Roberts have participated in the recurring segment, and in 2015, Barack Obama took part in a special "Presidential Edition." Other special editions have featured NBA players, NFL players, college athletes, musicians and YouTube stars.

Some stars, like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bette Midler, have even done live readings. The latest installment aired Thursday and was timed to Super Bowl LI. It featured professional football players, including Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, Tony Romo and Russell Wilson.