After a first half of season seven that began with the gruesome deaths of two fan fave characters and continued apace with an unrelenting misery, you'd be forgiven for expecting The Walking Dead to return this month to finish out its run with the same pervasive sense of helplessness. But, as it turns out, that expectation might be all wrong.

In a new promo for the midseason premiere, we're given a glimpse into the growing anti-Negan resistance as its being spearheaded by the formerly resigned Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and as the stars and producers describe this second half of the the season, a word is uttered that hasn't been associated with the post-apocalyptic zombie series in quite some time: Hope.