5 Days, 5 Ways: Vanessa Hudgens Goes Big in the Bag Department

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce

Beyoncé Poses Nude After Announcing She's Pregnant With Twins

ESC: Men's Valentine Gift Guide

Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Type of Man

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Are the days of mini bags done?

Though we don't think the above statement is true (quick yet), we are rethinking investing in an oversized bag after Vanessa Hudgens appeared toting one on Monday. It has the capacity and volume to hold just about anything, but there's also an age-old styling tip here that begs repeating: the bigger the bag, the smaller you look. An accessory of this size creates a whole new scale for your outfit.

Not convinced you need one yet? Check out the below option—you'll be a believer in no time.

ESC: 5 Days

Matt & Nat Baxter Faux Leather Shopper, $140

Photos

Mini vs. Maxi Bags

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 5 Days

GG/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Metallic boots in the snow? We're really digging this Gigi Hadid-approved winter style lesson. She's combined your favorite footwear with a major punch of personality, so slip on the super-affordable kicks below and make like the supermodel.

ESC: 5 Days

Zara Silver High Heel Ankle Boots, $70

Photos

Fall Boots Under $100

ESC: Hilary Duff, 5 Days

BG015/Bauergriffin.com

Like our debate on mini bags, could dainty jewelry also be taking a backseat? We're loving those statement earrings on Hilary Duff!

ESC: 5 Days

Adina Reyter Silver Hoop Earrings, $43

Photos

Ear Suspenders: the Newest Jewelry Trend Celebs Are Rocking

ESC: Dakota Johnson, 5 Days

Chris Adkins/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Not only is this dress on Dakota Johnson incredibly flattering, but it's also incredibly easy to wear—thanks to its silhouette. Whether you're having one of those uber-confident days or you've been doubting every piece of clothing you own, because of its non-fitted nature, you'll find solace in wearing something like this.

ESC: 5 Days

Halston Heritage Asymmetric Satin Gown, $248

Photos

Maxi Dresses, Reinvented

ESC: Suki Waterhouse, 5 Days

SRPP / Splash News

On Fridays Suki Waterhouse wears graphic bomber jackets—and we couldn't be more into it. If you're looking to dress up an otherwise low-key, casual look, throwing a piece of outerwear like this over top is the perfect solution.

ESC: 5 Days

Zara Checked Bomber Jacket, $30

Now head into the weekend looking and feeling your best!

TAGS/ Vanessa Hudgens , Dakota Johnson , Gigi Hadid , Hilary Duff , Suki Waterhouse , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , 5 Days, 5 Ways