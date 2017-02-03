New York Fashion Week will be just fine.

After news broke that Kanye West would be debuting Yeezy Season 5 during NYFW on Feb. 15, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) released a statement saying the rapper-designer never approached them to show his line opposite Marchesa in that time slot.

"Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule. As the scheduler of the week, the CFDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts," Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, told WWD in a statement. "Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure."