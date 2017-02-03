Dylan Dreyer's Baby Boy Makes His Live TV Debut on the Today Show

Oh, baby, the cuteness factor on the Today show just turned up!

Meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer, who is on maternity leave, made a surprise appearance on the program Friday with her 2-month-old son Calvin, marking his live TV debut. The 35-year-old proud mom and her first child joined main weather anchor Al Roker at a New England Patriots rally in Boston. Dreyer, who initially wore a Tom Brady mask, is a longtime fan of the team, which will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI this Sunday.

At the rally, she, Roker and Calvin all wore Patriots gear, while the baby also sported orange hearing protection headphones.

"I will say, since Calvin's been around, the Patriots are 5-0," Dreyer said on the program Friday, holding her son as he sucked on his hand. 

"So we're assuming he's a Patriots fan?" Roker asked her.

"He is," she said. "He has no choice at this point. But he is our little lucky charm."

Last week, Dreyer posted a photo of Calvin sleeping in a Fisher Price Rock 'n Play sleeper, writing, "As a @Patriots fan, Calvin is 5-0. GO PATS!! "

Calvin's dad and Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera also posted two weeks ago a video of the baby wearing a Patriots bodysuit and lying on a Baby Einstein activity gym.

"He is so good," Dreyer said Friday. "My gosh, I am just totally obsessed and in love with him."

The couple welcomed their baby in December. Two days after Calvin was born, Dreyer appeared with him on the Today show via a video call, speaking from her hospital bed.

"Childbirth is a lot harder than I ever thought it was going to be. Wow—it hurts," she said.

"He is just so precious and is so wonderful," she added about her son.

