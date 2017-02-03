Hulu's pulling out all the stops for its newest original show The Handmaid's Tale. The streaming platform is running its first ad for an original series during the 2017 Super Bowl.

In the spot, which you can see below, viewers meet Elisabeth Moss' Offred, the titular handmaid in The Handmaid's Tale. The series, which is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, is set in the dystopia of Gilead. It was once part of the United States, but is now ruled as a totalitarian society. There's a plunging birthrate in Gilead and environmental disasters galore, and women treated as property. Fertile women, including Offred, are handmaids, forced into sexual servitude to repopulate the world. Commanders, like Joseph Fiennes' character, rule with an iron fist, with their cruel Wives, like Chuck's Yvonne Strahovski by their sides.