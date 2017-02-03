Third time's a charm!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is in the hospital recovering after having his third knee surgery in a year. The rapper-entrepreneur, 47, shared post-op photos of himself surrounded by his family on Instagram late Thursday.

"Just had my final knee surgery. They said I'd never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR.!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!!" he wrote in one of his Instagram posts. "#Rebirth don't take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL! And #teamlove #ThankYou #GODISTHEGREATEST."

Those who couldn't make it to the hospital made sure to send gifts. French Montana had a beautiful bouquet of flowers put in Diddy's room. "Flowers from my brother @frenchmontana love you baby bro," he wrote in another post.