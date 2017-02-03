This is a new generation's "Beauty and the Beast."

After premiering on Radio Disney Thursday, Walt Disney Records made Ariana Grande and John Legend's rendition of the Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson classic available on iTunes. When fans pre-order the motion picture soundtrack, "Beauty and the Beast" will be instantly downloaded.

The musicians sing the pop version of the song, while Emma Thompson sings the theatrical version. (Similarly, Angela Lansbury—the first Mrs. Potts—sang the film version in 1991.) The original "Beauty and the Beast" won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe.

"Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning classic is not small potatoes," producer Ron Fair said in a statement. "But with today's two greatest singers—John Legend and Ariana Grande—we are bringing the song back with a new school/old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire."