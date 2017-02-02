Jackson Lee / Splash News
For the second day in a row, Kim Kardashian worked with French authorities to help them bring justice to those responsible for robbing her in Paris last year.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the majority of her day speaking to police about the traumatic incident that occurred in October, where she was bound, gagged and then held at gunpoint.
E! News has learned that the mother-of-two was with French authorities for approximately 10 hours.
Earlier this year, Le Journal de Dimanche published a transcript of the 36-year-old's verbal statement to French police.
At the time of the robbery, local authorities estimated that Kim was robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry inside her apartment during Paris Fashion Week.
According to the police report, the crime took place at 4:30 local time. Kim explained that the robbers were two hooded men wearing jackets that read "Police" and that one of the men wore a ski mask.
After the robbers went through her belongings, including her purse, they tied Kim up with plastic cables and taped her mouth shut before they put her in the bathtub, the report explained.
Kim tells Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns to E! in March, that she feared the robbers would shoot her in the back.
"There's no way out," she told the women. "It makes me so upset to think about it."
