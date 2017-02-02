For the second day in a row, Kim Kardashian worked with French authorities to help them bring justice to those responsible for robbing her in Paris last year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the majority of her day speaking to police about the traumatic incident that occurred in October, where she was bound, gagged and then held at gunpoint.

E! News has learned that the mother-of-two was with French authorities for approximately 10 hours.

Earlier this year, Le Journal de Dimanche published a transcript of the 36-year-old's verbal statement to French police.