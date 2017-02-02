Lady Gaga is ready to leave her head and heart on the football field.

As the countdown continues for Mother Monster's performance at the Pepsi halftime show this Super Bowl Sunday, fans are getting a sense of what to expect.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Lady Gaga was asked about Beyoncé's potential involvement in her gig. Her answer may surprise you.

"I was actually with Beyoncé the last halftime show she did and she always is very inspiring and gives great advice. She is a very focused and genuine performer," the "Born This Way" singer shared. "I have sent her flowers since I've heard of her amazing news on the way so I'm excited about her new child."