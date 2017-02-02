Lady Gaga is ready to leave her head and heart on the football field.
As the countdown continues for Mother Monster's performance at the Pepsi halftime show this Super Bowl Sunday, fans are getting a sense of what to expect.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Lady Gaga was asked about Beyoncé's potential involvement in her gig. Her answer may surprise you.
"I was actually with Beyoncé the last halftime show she did and she always is very inspiring and gives great advice. She is a very focused and genuine performer," the "Born This Way" singer shared. "I have sent her flowers since I've heard of her amazing news on the way so I'm excited about her new child."
She added, "I'm going to be taking the spirit of many performers with me on that stage when I go up there. I'm grateful to have wonderful women in this business who are supportive of me."
Earlier this week, fans began speculating that Beyoncé may be involved with this year's show after Gaga shared a bee emoji in an Instagram caption. She later told reporters not to read into it.
As Fame Monsters wait in anticipation for Gaga's 13-minute set, the performer assures fans that they will have an impact on what she does on one of the biggest stages.
"I'd say one of the things I'm most excited about this halftime show is that as much as it's a great moment for me and my life, I really feel like it wasn't given to me. It was given to [my fans]," she told E! News' Miriam Isa. "Essentially, that kid that couldn't get a seat at the cool kids table, that kid who was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn't accept him for who he was, that kid is going to have the stage for 13 minutes and I'm excited to give it to them."