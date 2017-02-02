Tat my name on you, so I know it's real.

With that being said, it must be very real between Criss Angel and girlfriend Belinda because we just saw that the magician tattooed "Beli" on his chest, which is the singer's nickname.

Just last week, we saw the star serenading the illusionist and his family.

Clearly, this isn't just a fling between the 27-year-old pop star and 49-year-old Angel.