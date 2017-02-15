Who says only fools rush in?
While it's hard not to be a little skeptical when two people—famous or otherwise—get married after not knowing each other for that long, there's also the adage that the heart wants what it wants. And some hearts just might be more self-aware than others.
Besides, how long are two people supposed to spend getting to know each other before saying "I do"?
Ultimately there are no rules and who doesn't want to believe in love at first sight. Here are nine famous couples whose whirlwind romances led to lasting love:
1. Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego: The Italian artist apparently had the Guardians of the Galaxy actress starry-eyed. Though the pair had been friends for a while, they tied the knot after just six months of actually dating. Today, the couple are proud parents to twins, Bowie and Cy, age 2. Saldana opened up to InStyle, "Finally when we had our boys I looked at my husband and I realized: I was meant for you and you were meant for me."
So sweet!
2. Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky Leave it to Thor to have a lightning-fast wedding—after three months of dating, the couple were married in a small ceremony in Indonesia in 2010. They now have three children, 4-year-oldIndia Rose and 2-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha.
After a tabloid reported that the two were living apart, Hemsworth took to Instagram to quash the speculation, writing, "Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup."
3. Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford: The star of the upcoming indie flick Mudbound and the Mumford and Sons lead singer wed after just over a year of dating, and welcomed a baby girl! So much for "I Will Wait."
"It was a really beautiful wedding," a source revealed to E! News about the private nuptials. "The day was attended by their family and friends and was just very special and intimate with some very pretty and quirky touches."
4. Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik: After meeting on the set of Rock the Kasbah, the New Girl star and film producer married about a year later in June 2014 and welcomed a daughter before anyone was the wiser. Meanwhile, baby No. 2 is on the way.
5. Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Married life hasn't always been a walk in the park for these two, who met in 2006 while filming the Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder, and were married eight months after splitting from their respective spouses. The couple now have four children and are expecting their fifth, and appear to be going strong, even getting matching tattoos on their anniversary in Paris.
The tattoo, written in French, translates to, "My whole heart. My whole life."
6. Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder After nine months of dating, the Twilight actress and Vampire Diaries star were married in Santa Monica, Calif.—not until sunset, of course! Shortly after the wedding, the fang-tastic couple took a quick trip to Mexico, prompting Reed to share a sweet beach picture with her followers, "Salty…sandy…sticky…sunburned. The best," she captioned on Instagram.
7. George & Amal Clooney: Despite swearing off the idea of ever re-marrying, the Ocean's Eleven star found himself popping the question in April 2014, seven months after meeting human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. They married in a lavish ceremony in Italy that September and are now expecting twins, the first children for both, in June.
8. Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter After a bit of sleuthing, it turned out that the Sherlock star met his future wife five years before they got married, but only appeared to date for five months before announcing their engagement.
The couple's second child is now on the way after they welcomed son Christopher in June 2015. Cumberbatch's The Imitation Game co-star Allen Leech predicted to E! News, "If he puts the same amount of dedication and love into raising his child as he does into his work, he is going to be the greatest dad of all time."
9. Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Despite having tons of mutual friends, the couple didn't really meet until the actress hosted a party at her house with close friends Nicole Richie and Joel Maddenand the guests included Joel's twin brother.
Diaz confessed she thought the Good Charlotte rocker was hot beforehand and upon meeting him realized, "Wait a second, still hot!" The couple memorably married on a Monday—Jan. 5, 2015—in an intimate ceremony at her Beverly Hills home, less than a year after they started dating.
