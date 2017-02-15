Who says only fools rush in?

While it's hard not to be a little skeptical when two people—famous or otherwise—get married after not knowing each other for that long, there's also the adage that the heart wants what it wants. And some hearts just might be more self-aware than others.

Besides, how long are two people supposed to spend getting to know each other before saying "I do"?

Ultimately there are no rules and who doesn't want to believe in love at first sight. Here are nine famous couples whose whirlwind romances led to lasting love: